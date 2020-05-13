Sitaram Yechury unhappy with FM’s financial package, terms it ‘insensitive’

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury slammed the financial package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Wednesday and said people's own money, being packaged back to them as refunds and a boost.

“The so-called 'package' by Modi Government is a farce. Those who urgently and immediately need help are walking hungry on the roads or looking for a meal from somewhere. This is completely insensitive to the existential crisis being faced by crores (of people),” he said.

“We are witnessing the pettiest form of politics from Modi government. There is nothing for the state governments which have been asking for funds, as they are at the forefront of fighting the pandemic. Nothing for them, not even their legitimate dues!,” he added.

“What a 'package'! People's own money, being packaged back to them as refunds and a boost! People's own Savings and Income tax refunds being given back to them - How can this be a ‘stimulus’?," Yechury said.