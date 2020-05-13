News

Sitaram Yechury unhappy with FM’s financial package, terms it ‘insensitive’

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 13, 2020 Published on May 13, 2020

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury slammed the financial package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Wednesday and said people's own money, being packaged back to them as refunds and a boost.

“The so-called 'package' by Modi Government is a farce. Those who urgently and immediately need help are walking hungry on the roads or looking for a meal from somewhere. This is completely insensitive to the existential crisis being faced by crores (of people),” he said.

“We are witnessing the pettiest form of politics from Modi government. There is nothing for the state governments which have been asking for funds, as they are at the forefront of fighting the pandemic. Nothing for them, not even their legitimate dues!,” he added.

“What a 'package'! People's own money, being packaged back to them as refunds and a boost! People's own Savings and Income tax refunds being given back to them - How can this be a ‘stimulus’?," Yechury said.

Published on May 13, 2020
policy
government
CPI M
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
‘Stimulus package, a cruel blow to those who toil’