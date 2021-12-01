News

Six passengers test Covid positive from ‘At Risk’ countries

Monika Yadav New Delhi | Updated on December 01, 2021

Surveillance has been intensified at international airports in Tamil Nadu following caution against Omicron variant of the coronavirus. File pic shows screening for Covid-19 at Chennai International Airport   -  Velankanni Raj B

Samples have been sent for genome sequencing

On the first day of the implementation of the Guidelines for International Travellers issued by the Centre in view of the new variant - Omicron, six passengers were reported to be Covid positive, the Health Ministry said Monday. The samples of these six Covid positive passengers have been sent to INSACOG labs for whole genome sequencing, it added.

A total of 11 international flights landed at various airports of the country except Lucknow, from midnight to 4 pm on Wednesday, from "at risk" countries, as per the release. These flights carried a total of 3,476 passengers.

“All 3,476 passengers were administered RT PCR tests, wherein only 6 passengers were found COVID19 positive,” the release said.

Published on December 01, 2021

