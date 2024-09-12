The sixth edition of The Hindu businessline Changemaker Awards, which celebrates individuals and organisations that have brought change in society, will be held in New Delhi on September 13.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs will give away the awards to the winners. The awards will be given across six categories: Social Transformation; Digital Transformation; Financial Transformation; Young Changemaker; Iconic Changemaker; and Changemaker of the Year. There is a new awards category this year called the Chairperson’s Award. This award is not part of the jury process that other awards have gone through and is given to an achiever in the field of education.

Over 950 nominations were received from the public and readers. They were evaluated by The Hindu businessline along with knowledge partners Deloitte and Ashoka. The shortlisted nominations were then independently validated by Niiti Consulting, the validation partner.

The winners from among the validated nominees were chosen by an independent jury headed by R Seshasayee, Chairman, Asian Paints. Other members of the jury were Lakshmi Narayanan, former vice-chairman, Cognizant; Suchitra Ella, co-founder and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International; NS Nappinai, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court, Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu; Poonam Natarajan, founder, Vidyasagar; and Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, GCMMF. The jury met in Chennai on August 13 to choose the winners.

The ceremony on Friday will feature a musical performance as well as a presentation prior to the Awards event. At last year’s Awards ceremony, the Reserve Bank of India received the Changemaker of the Year award while GCMMF (Amul) was conferred businessline’s Iconic Changemaker of the Year.

The Hindu businessLine Changemaker Awards are presented by SASTRA University as the Presenting Partner and powered by SBI (State Bank of India). The event is also supported by Associate Partners: LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India), J&K Bank, NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation), Union Bank of India, NMDC (National Mineral Development Corporation), ESSAR, Punjab & Sind Bank, Swelect Energy, and Indian Bank. Casagrand is the Realty Partner, while Fortinet is the Cyber Security Partner. The event is further amplified by NDTV 24x7 as the TV Partner. The Award’s Knowledge Partners are Deloitte & Ashoka, along with Niiti Consulting as the Validation Partner. Anand Prakash is the gift partner. The event is at ITC Maurya, New Delhi. Entry is by invitation. The awards ceremony can be viewed live from 5.30 pm on: https://thbl.news/BCLM2024LS