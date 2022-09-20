Skilling industry has role in leather sector: Union Minister

“We want more job creators, not job seekers. The leather sector with little skilling up, reskilling and upskilling, we can increase the employability of the craftsmen and the respectable living of the craftsmen. There lies the role of the skilling industry,” said Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.

The Ministry of Skill Development in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Technology, CSIR labs and CLRI labs will envision ten common training centres in different parts of the country, he said during his visit to CSIR - Central Leather Research Institute on Tuesday.

Modern skills

Leather skill centres are also being planned at Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Kanpur, Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. Through these centres, the existing workers will be recognised and modern skills will be provided. To create Aatmanirbhar Bharat, it is important to reskill and upskill the capacity, he said.

To provide a platform to facilitate online delivery of DIY ( Do it Yourself ) skill development programs, the Leather Sector Skill Council launched the Skill Certification Assessment for Leather Employees (SCALE) Studio android app.

The online live studio launched by the Minister is to conceptualise, design, develop, prototype and learn to make footwear and fashion products. The classes are captured by using multi cameras set up for a 360 degree immersive learning experience. Aspiring learners like students at schools and colleges, housewives and working professionals can learn making footwear and fashion products by logging into the Design Studio Sector Skill Council through the Scale India Android app, says a release.