South and South-East Asian leaders and marine scientists will gather in Chennai from Tuesday for a two-day event focused on the implementation of the United Nations’ Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement, also called High Seas Treaty.

Often referred to as the ‘High Seas’, areas beyond national jurisdiction are the global common oceans open to all for internationally lawful purposes such as navigation, over flight, laying submarine cables and pipelines.

The workshop aims to develop strategies for conserving and managing the high seas in South and South-East Asia amid challenges posed by climate change.

The BBNJ Agreement, adopted in March 2023 under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), marks a crucial milestone in preserving marine biodiversity and combating climate change. The decision of signing the treaty by India was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 2

The workshop, organised by the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) in collaboration with the High Seas Alliance (HSA) and RISE UP, will bring together senior government officials and policymakers from countries including Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, Bhutan, Myanmar and Timor-Leste.

P Krishnan, Director of BOBP-IGO, said the meet is aimed at deepening regional understanding of the BBNJ Agreement and strategising its implementation.

The workshop will also focus on key areas such as environmental impact assessment, marine genetic resources, resource sharing between regional countries, capacity building, and the transfer of marine technology, he said.

A regional dialogue on marine mammals and turtles will be held on the sidelines of the event. This dialogue takes on particular significance in the wake of the US ban on the export of wild-caught shrimp from India due to concerns related to the Marine Mammal Protection Act, the release said.