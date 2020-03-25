Spirited Fight: Tribals, villagers go into self-isolation to ward off coronavirus threat

If there is will, there is a way. This popular saying goes perfectly well with some tribal hamlets as well as remote villages in Telugu states when it comes to fighting the Covid-19.

According to information reaching out to the districts’ administration, residents of some remote villagers have gone into hibernation to keep the coronavirus at bay.

Few predominantly tribal hamlets in Komaram Bheem district and some border villages in Adilabad and Kamareddy districts in Telangana have been proactive in taking precautionary measures without waiting for government initiatives.

Similar precautions are also being taken by locals in tribal areas of Bhadradri Kothaguden district and Rampachodavaram agency areas of Andhra Pradesh.

“Barricades are being erected with tress and nobody is being allowed to step out of villages while outsiders are a strict taboo,” a district health functionary from Komaram Bheem strict told BusinessLine.

The tribals made personal protective equipment such as masks made from palm leaves while houses are being sanitised with neem leaves.

The lockdown is being also implemented by the local leadership in many villages. U Rani, Sarpanch of Variguntham village in Medak, said that villagers were not stepping out and are also adhering to other norms.

As is the case with Cheekatikota village near Vizianagarm in Andhra Pradesh, traditional methods such as ‘dandora’ are also being organised to educate the villagers on the steps to be taken to tackle the dreaded virus threat.

In many villages, it is is easy to identify outsiders than in cities and hence prevention of virus spread through contact is much easier if the villagers are barricaded.

The health officials are also working by making primary health centres as hubs of activity and are sending field staff on rotation basis to monitor and educate villagers on a rotation method.

According ot govt estimates, already over 300 villages have isolated themselves and the number may go up in days to come.