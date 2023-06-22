Nearly 124 million viewers watched the live broadcast of ICC WTC Final 2023 as per BARC data. Official broadcaster Star Sports said this was the highest ever reach garnered for any test match and 32 per cent higher than the previous ICC WTC Final 2021.

Quoting BARC data, the broadcaster said that it clocked 14.4 billion minutes of watch time for live broadcast, “surpassing the billion minutes garnered for the previous edition of ICC WTC Final and any other test match in history.”

‘Overwhelming response’

“The overwhelming response from fans is a testament to our relentless efforts to enhance accessibility to cricket and foster a deeper passion for the game. Star Sports’ marketing campaigns, coverage standards, and ground-breaking programming exemplify our unwavering mission to serve sports fans across the country. This record reaffirms our conviction in the growth potential of sports and marquee sporting properties on TV,” a spokesperson for Star Sports said.

The broadcaster has an action-packed India cricket calendar ahead. This includes Asia Cup 2023, ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 and India tour of South Africa.

