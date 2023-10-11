Indian Army sportspersons were felicitated by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Wednesday for their unprecedented performance at the just concluded Asian Games in China, bagging 20 out of 107 medals that Indian contingent got to break previous records.

Of the 20 medals, 3 were Gold, 7 Silver, and 10 Bronze, with the Army describing the feat as a reflection of its contribution towards nurturing sporting talent in the nation. India’s new sporting star, Neeraj Chopra, repeated his gold haul in Javelin while Subedar Avinash Sable also got the gold in 3,000 meter steeple chase. The Army persons did well in athletics, wrestling, shooting and water sports.

Post-meeting the sportspersons at the Manekshaw Centre, General Manoj Pande expressed profound pride in the incredible achievements of the Army’s sportspersons. “Their discipline, perseverance, and dedication symbolize the core values of the Indian Army. Their successes not only bring accolades but also inspire countless others to pursue excellence in the field of sports,” he said.

The Indian Army stands as a pillar of strength, valour, and discipline for the nation. Beyond its primary mission of defending our borders, the Army consistently demonstrates its commitment to various socio-cultural engagements, including sports, contributing holistically to nation-building, he elaborated.

This unparalleled performance has etched itself as the Army’s most remarkable display in any Asian Games since India’s independence, the Indian Army remarked. The previous best Asian Games medal tally of Army sportspersons were in 2006 at Qatar where they got 14 medals followed by 13 in 2018 in Indonesia and 12 again in China in 2010.

The Indian Army established its own Mission Olympic Wing (MOW) in 2001, marking a significant stride in scouting and nurturing sporting talent from within its ranks. Ten foreign coaches have been employed by the Indian Army since 2021 to train sportsperson.

