After fresh Government guidelines, 50 per cent spectators likely for 2nd India-England Test

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Spectators might be allowed in the second India-England Test in Chennai after the Central Government's fresh COVID-19 guidelines permitted crowd attendance at fifty per cent of capacity at sporting venues.
The BCCI and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association had deliberated on entry of spectators earlier also before deciding that the first two matches would be held behind closed doors. But the fresh Home Ministry guidelines on easing of restrictions on public movement have changed the scenario.
"There is no time to allow entry of spectators for the first Test starting on February 5 as we only received the government notification on Saturday. You can't organise entry of spectators at such a short notice," a senior TNCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"But yes, now with fresh guidelines, there is every possibility that the second Test starting from February 14 might have spectators as per notification," he added.
The Chepauk has a capacity of 50,000.
Crowd entry is certain for the third and fourth Test between the two sides at the refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad.
A BCCI source said the Board's top leadership and TNCA bosses will have a series of meetings to chalk out the modalities starting Monday.
"It was always clear that spectators will be allowed at Motera. But now that we have received the guidelines, the planning for the second Test can be reworked," he said.
Entry of Media: The TNCA is also contemplating allowing the media to cover from the press box. However, no concrete decision has been taken yet, even though it is only logical that media also gets access to the press box if crowds are going to get in.
The media conferences will still be held remotely and the players or training session for the time being will remain out of bounds.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
When I was small — meaning, in the single digits — my two older sisters and I had tremendous fun building card ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...