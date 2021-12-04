Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler ever to bag all 10 wickets in a Test innings

Baby AMG is a small wonder!
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
New Zealand bowler Ajaz Patel made history on the second day of the ongoing Test against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, becoming the third bowler to ever taken all 10 wickets in a test innings.
Patel had claimed four wickets on Day 1. Continuing his stellar performance, on the morning of the second day of the ongoing Test against India, Patel made history taking the remaining six wickets.
He ended at 10 wickets for 119 runs in 47.5 overs.
The 33 year old Patel by bagging all 10 wickets, joining the list alongside English bowler Jim Laker and Indian bolwer Anil Kumble.
Laker took 10-53 vs Australia at Manchester in July 1956 while Kumble took 10-74 vs Pakistan in Delhi in February 1999.
"Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ," former India spinner Kumble wrote on Twitter.
Patel is currently playing his 11th Test match for the Kiwis.
He was born in Mumbai in October 1988 and this was the first time he was playing in the city in his career.
"This is what the dreams are made of, to be out here and go out there and pick up four wickets on the first day is pretty special," he said during a virtual media interaction at the end of the proceedings on Friday," as quoted by a LiveMint report.
"I'm really, really lucky to be sitting here with four wickets and I'm pretty happy to be in my hometown. At the Wankhede, it was pretty special for me," he said.
