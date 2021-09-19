Another fine finish by Tvesa Malik at Open de France

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Tvesa Malik registered yet another superb result as she finished T-12 with a final round of 1-under 70 at the 2021 Lacoste Ladies Open de France. She finished with rounds of 69-70-70 for 4-under 208 as Celine Boutier emerged champion after securing victory in the most dramatic of fashions at Golf Club du Medoc.
Tvesa, who has been knocking on the doors of a maiden triumph and finished runner-up at Gant Ladies Open in July. Last week she was T-11 at Swiss Ladies Open and this season she has had three Top-10s.
The Hero supported golfer had three birdies from eighth to 10th and two bogeys on fourth and 12th. After a week’s break Tvesa will be back for Estrella Damm Championship in Spain.
The two-time Solheim Cup winner Boutier kept her nerve on a frantic final day in Bordeaux, before sinking a fantastic birdie putt on the last to take victory by a single shot ahead of Scotland’s Kylie Henry.
The two players were neck and neck for much of the final Saturday with the lead changing hands throughout the day. Both were 10-under when they came to the 18th tied.
Henry was short with her second shot on the final hole, but Boutier made it to the green in two, before rolling in a 20-foot putt with her third shot to send the locals into celebrations.
It was a special moment for Boutier, who made her first professional appearance at the tournament back in 2016 - before finishing second to Nelly Korda in 2019 - and she was delighted to take the victory in front of her home crowd.
