As T20 World Cup season inches closer, Australia set to score big among tourists

Are there toys, trinkets and trophies at your workplace?
These are the visible signs of engagement in an organization
The year 2020 is going to be a landmark year for cricket fans in India. Australia will be host to not one, but two World Cups — ICC Women’s T20 at the beginning of the year (February 21-March 8), followed by the men’s tournament in October.
“Over the past few years, Australia has gained popularity with India as a travellers’ favourite destination. The ICC T20 World Cup provides an exciting opportunity for us to curate some special experiences for Indians who would love to visit Australia ,” said Vishal Suri, Managing Director, SOTC Travel. Sports tourism has diversified from its conventional form — which was restricted to viewing the sport live — to combining the experience with MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conference and Exhibitions) and Leisure travel, he added.
According to Ixigo, an online travel and hotel platform, there has been a 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in bookings in January 2020 for Australia compared with the same period in January 2019.
On the other hand, there has been a surge of 13 per cent Y-o-Y in the search data for the February-March 2020 period from last year. “While bookings for Australia took a slight dip in December and January due to the bushfires, there has been a 10-15 per cent increase in search queries for travel to Australia in February and March compared with the same time last year. Around 45 per cent of the search queries are from Mumbai and Bengaluru. Travellers are spending anywhere between ₹2 and ₹5 lakh on their trips,” said Aloke Bajpai, co-founder and CEO, Ixigo.
With 44 per cent, Melbourne has received the maximumt number of search queries, followed by Sydney (21 per cent), Adelaide (8 per cent) and Brisbane (8 per cent).
These are the visible signs of engagement in an organization
Accurate performancemeets strong hardware
Job loveLove is in the air with Valentine’s Day approaching. So why not track the affinity people have with ...
The audio legend combines good sound with a unique designthat will suit some
The scheme, proposed in the Budget, could save you time and money once implemented; we take you through the ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Minda Corporation at current levels. Breaking ...
The fund is best suited for investors with a time horizon of more than five years
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...