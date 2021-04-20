Austrian Open T-15 finish lifts Chawrasia’s confidence

SSP Chawrasia, who logged his best European Tour showing in almost two years with T-15, finish at the 2021 Austrian Open hopes this week would give him the momentum he needs for the next few weeks in Europe.

The 42-year-old Chawrasia, who has won each of his four European Tour titles at home, including two national Open, the Hero Indian Open, shot a final round of 2-under 70 after rounds of 72-68-73.

Chawrasia’s previous Top-20 in Europe was T-18 in Made in Denmark in May 2019.

John Catlin of the United States won his won his third European Tour title in eight months and 13 starts as he overcame Max Kieffer on the fifth play-off hole on a dramatic final day. Catlin also moved into Top-25 of Race to Dubai and reached inside 80th in world rankings.

Chawrasia said, “I have been playing well off and on. In India on the PGTI I had some good results including Tied-3rd at Gujarat and Tied-4th at Tata Steel Tour Championships in December. But on European Tour things did not come together. Though I was in the fray at halfway stage, the third round pulled me back, but I was happy to fight back on the final nine on the final day.”

“I am playing in Spain next couple of weeks and I have always loved Spain and I have good friends,” added Chawrasia. “A couple of good results and I am sure the confidence will become better.”

The European Tour will be in Spain for next three weeks for Gran Canaria Open, Tenerife Open and Tenerife Championship. Then its British Masters hosted by Danny Willett and after the PGA Championship it will be Made In Denmark.

Catlin started the day two shots off the lead and was four back after Kieffer picked up six shots in seven holes to take control at Diamond Country Club.

But as Kieffer's momentum stalled, Catlin took his birdie tally for the day to seven as he carded a bogey free 65 to set the target at 14 under. The German found a bunker on the 18th tee but still parred for the play-off.

Both had good chances as the first four trips back up the last were halved but Kieffer found the water three times at the fifth time and Catlin took the crown with a bogey.

German Martin Kaymer was three shots out of the play-off at 11 under, three clear of England's Marcus Armitage, Dutchman Wil Besseling and South African Garrick Higgo.