Balkrishna Industries inks sponsorship pact with 6 IPL teams

Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT), leading off-highway tyre manufacturer, has inked sponsorship agreement with six IPL teams for the upcoming season of the T20 tournament. The company on Monday said it will sponsor six teams which include Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.
“Cricket is a very popular sport in India. Everyone loves the game, and we at BKT are unstoppable when it is about sport. We are pleased and excited to be a part of an event that is much followed in our home country. We are a keen supporter of several national sports all around the globe, but it fills me with immense pleasure that we are now supporting such a significant sporting event of India,” said Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director, BKT.
The company said it has already been promoting cricket by supporting the KFC Big Bash League (BBL) based on an agreement with Cricket Australia. In the past it has had sponsorship agreements for other sports such as Kabbadi and had sponsorship partnership with eight out of the 12 teams of the Pro Kabaddi League.
“All sport events are selected based on a precise strategy aiming at greater user proximity and increased brand awareness, assisted by IMG Reliance, the exclusive sports consulting agency for BKT in India,” the statement added.
The company said that it has been the official and exclusive Tyre manufacturer for Monster Jam, the American motor show, since 2014.
BKT has also been title sponsor of several European football competitions, including the Serie BKT, the B football league in Italy, the Ligue 2 in France and has also become the Official Global Partner of LaLiga.
