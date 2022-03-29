BCCI releases tender for IPL broadcasting rights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the tender to bid for the media rights to Indian Premier League Seasons 2023-2027.

Terms and conditions

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process, including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed media rights packages and obligations, are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (ITT), which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹25 lakh, along with any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The ITT document willonly be shared on the payment for the non-refundable ITT fee. The ITT will be available for purchase till May 10.

BCCI specified that any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT, will be eligible to bid. Merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid.

“BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner at its discretion,” the press release noted.

IPL media rights for the season from 2023-to 2027 have invited a lot of interest, with media majors such as Facebook, Amazon, and Zee-Sony looking to oust frontrunner Disney Star, which currently owns the broadcasting rights for the premier cricket league. Market watchers estimate that the bidders will be ready with a ₹40,000-crore auction purse, and Disney-Star’s previous winning bid for ₹16,347 crore could easily be doubled.