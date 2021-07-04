Big Green Egg Open : Tvesa rounds off week at T-32

Tvesa Malik rounded off a modest week with a 1-under 71 for the second day running and finished T-32 at the Big Green Egg Open in the Netherlands.

Her compatriot, Diksha Dagar after three over par rounds shot even par 72 and was T-53rd. Vani Kapoor, who had played just one LET event since the 2019 Hero Indian Open, and Astha Madan had missed the cut earlier.

Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou produced a bogey-free final round of 67 to win her second LET title. The 20-year-old finished an excellent week, which saw her card rounds of 66, 72, 65 and 67 to triumph with a score of 18-under-par. Finland’s Sanna Nuutinen carded a final round of 69 to finish in second place on 16-under-par.

Tvesa had five birdies, three on front nine and two on back nine against four bogeys, while Diksha had three each of birdies and bogeys.

The 2020 LET Rookie of the Year Kyriacou’s win was her first as a professional having won the 2020 Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic Bonville while still an amateur. She had her dad Nick on the bag with her.

The Finn Sanna equalled her best-ever finish on the LET and is now atop the Race to Costa del Sol rankings.

Scotland’s Kylie Henry produced a final round of 68 to finish third on 10-under-par, while Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul was one back in fourth.

Dutch golfer Dewi Weber ended the tournament in fifth place with Austria’s Christine Wolf sixth.