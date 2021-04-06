boAt, MPL, Max Life Insurance announce team sponsorship deals for IPL

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Brands’ sentiments to shell big bucks to invest in team sponsorship agreements continues to be buoyant in the run-up to the upcoming IPL season, even as the country is coping with the second wave of the pandemic.
On Tuesday, brands like boAt, Mobile Premier League (MPL) and Max Life Insurance announced team sponsorship agreements with various IPL franchises.
The consumer audio and lifestyle brand boAt said it has partnered with six IPL T20 teams for the league’s upcoming season. The brand will be the official audio partner for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The company said it will be launching the limited edition of TWS Airdopes inspired by the insignia and colours of the teams, to cater to the fans of the respective teams. It has also launched a digital campaign to leverage on the association.The brand logo will also be displayed on the helmets and team caps of Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Aman Gupta, Co-founder, boAt said, “IPL is back to India and in its original summer window. Cricket has always been a religion in our country and the league will boost overall consumer confidence. We want to welcome the IPL teams back to India by launching TWS earbuds with the teams’ insignia.”
Max Life Insurance said that it will be the official life insurance partner for Royal Challengers Bangalore for the third consecutive year, with its logo displayed on the non-leading trouser leg.
Aalok Bhan, Director and Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life, said, "It's true that consumer sentiments remained largely affected due to Covid -19, but with the nation binding event that cricket and especially Indian Premier League is, one can look forward to a positive spin. We are thrilled to partner with Royal Challengers Bangalore for the third consecutive year as their official life insurance partner. Through the means of this partnership, we aim to reach out to the team's diverse and dynamic audience base with the message that they are the difference in the lives of their loved ones.”
Meanwhile, esports and skill gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) has renewed its principal sponsorship deal with Royal Challenger Bangalore for two seasons of the IPL. It had earlier renewed its principal sponsorship deal with Kolkata Knight Riders for three years.
“We are glad to extend our association with RCB for two more years. Last year’s partnership was fruitful for both RCB and MPL. With our Brand Ambassador Virat Kohli leading a strong RCB side, we are confident that the team will have a good season this year too. Bangalore is MPL’s home base, and we are proud to partner with this city’s Cricket team,” said Abhishek Madhavan, Senior Vice President, Growth and Marketing, MPL, in a statement.
Maxirich, a daily health supplement from Cipla Health, too announced its partnership as the official immunity partner of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming season of IPL.
