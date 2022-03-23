BookMyShow bags exclusive ticketing rights for IPL 2022

Tata IPL 2022 will see 70 matches played across four stadia in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune

BookMyShow on Wednesday said it has been appointed as the exclusive ticketing partner for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL). In addition, it will manage venue services for all stadia including gate entry and spectator management services.

Tata IPL 2022 will see 70 T20 cricket matches across four stadia in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra this year in line with Covid-19 protocols.

The 10 teams that will be battling for the coveted title include Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Anil Makhija, COO, Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow, said, “We are absolutely delighted to be back on board with Tata IPL 2022 as the exclusive ticketing, gate entry and spectator management partners for the 15th edition of the world’s most loved sporting extravaganza. After a two-year hiatus, the return of Tata IPL to Indian stadia is a joyous occasion for fans to enjoy the experience and thrill of this mega spectacle on-ground like they did before the pandemic.”

Out of the 70 matches, 20 each will be held at Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) and DY Patil Sports Stadium (Navi Mumbai), with 15 matches each at Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai) and MCA International Stadium (Pune), it added.

The first match of tournament will be held on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

“Fans from across the country and beyond can book tickets for their favourite matches, exclusively on BookMyShow starting today, March 23rd, with tickets for the matches now live on the platform. Tickets are priced at ₹800/- onwards,” the statement added.