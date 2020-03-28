Sports

Covid-19: BCCI donates ₹51 crore to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 28, 2020 Published on March 28, 2020

India’s richest sporting body BCCI on Saturday pledged a donation of ₹51 crore to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund in country’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The country is under 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus that has claimed nearly 25,000 lives globally. In India, 19 people have lost their lives while close to 1,000 have been infected.

“Sourav Ganguly, President, Mr Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary and Office Bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with the affiliated state associations on Saturday announced to donate INR 51 crores to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to contribute towards strengthening the nation’s disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect Indian citizens,” the BCCI release stated.

