Bangladesh stand-in-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat against India in a World Cup match here on Thursday.

Star all-rounder and skipper Shakib was ruled out of the game due to a quad injury.

"He (Shakib) is struggling a bit, Nasum is coming in for him. We have some great memories against India, hopefully we continue our form. I hope it'll be a great match," said Shanto.

While India named an unchanged team, Hasan Mahmud was brought into the Bangladesh side in place of Taskin Ahmed.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.