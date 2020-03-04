CSK has made me better player, helped tackle difficult times: MS Dhoni

iQOO 3 review: A gaming centric phone with Snapdragon 865
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
Gearing up for a return to competitive cricket with the IPL, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni credited his franchise for making him a better player and helping him tackle some difficult situations both on and off the field.
Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical since India’s semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup last year, on Monday received a rousing reception at the the MA Chidambaram Stadium here during his first training session with CSK ahead of the event beginning March 29.
”...CSK has helped me improve in everything, whether it was being a human being or being a cricketer, handling situations that are tough both in and out of the field and how to be humble once you are doing well,” Dhoni was quoted as saying on a Star Sports show.
His ardent CSK fans fondly call him ‘Thala’, and the 38-year-old said the love and respect he has got from them is special.
“’Thala’ basically means brother, so for me it’s more the abstract of the fans, the love and affection towards me is the reflection of that,” he said.
“Whenever I am in Chennai or down South they never call me by my name, they address me as ‘Thala’ and the moment someone calls me ‘Thala’ they are showing their love and respect but at the same time he is a CSK fan.”
Ex-India batsman and former national team batting coach Sanjay Bangar said the break Dhoni had taken, could help him reinvent himself.
“It is tough to find rhythm initially but it can also be a huge advantage. When you are playing international cricket, the amount of pressure you are under, you sort of getting into a tunnel vision with regard to various responsibility and the needs of the team.
“So from a player perspective, if he has taken a break for 6-7 months, he has a good chance to rediscover, refresh and reinvent.”
There has been never-ending speculation on Dhoni’s career but the wicket-keeper batsman, who led India to two world titles, has maintained a stoic silence on what his next move would be.
He was dropped from the BCCI’s list of centrally contracted players in January.
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
IndiGo and SpiceJet had a good December quarter but the outlook doesn’t look encouraging, given the ...
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
Amid massive market sell-off triggered by mounting concerns over coronavirus, the share price of Tata Steel ...
The valuation is pricey, but robust growth, healthy profitability and strong focus on open market channel are ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...