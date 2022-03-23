CSK unveils its new jersey with TVS Eurogrip tyres branding

Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday unveiled its new jersey for IPL 2022 Cricket Tournament with its principal sponsor TVS Eurogrip Tyres, India’s leading two & three-wheeler tyre brand.

The new-look jersey features a camouflage design on the shoulders, four stars atop the franchise’s logo and TVS Eurogrip branding in the front, according to a statement. “We believe this synergy in values would certainly lead to winning strides for both partners. We are in a growth phase and with the champions by our side, we are looking to catapult our brand recall, salience and hence taking business to the next level,” said P Madhavan, Executive-Vice President (Sales and marketing), TVS Srichakra Ltd.

The four stars highlight the four titles CSK has won so far in the IPL – in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. The trademark roaring lion logo has been placed at the left corner of the shirt.

Camouflage design

In 2021, Chennai Super Kings added the camouflage on the jersey as a tribute to the Indian armed forces. “As a mark of respect to our soldiers and the association our captain has with the army, we introduced the camouflage on the shoulders last year. It also gelled very well with the yellow. We have added camouflage on the collar at the back of the jersey now,” said KS Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings.