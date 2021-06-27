Diksha finishes 4th in Czech Ladies Open

‘Why limit creativity to words’
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Diksha Dagar registered her best result in almost two-and-a-half years with a superb T-4th place finish,which was capped by a flawless final round of 6-under 66 at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open in Beroun, Czech Republic.
This is Diksha’s second best result in her career, bettered only by the lone win on the Ladies European Tour in early 2019, when she took the Investec Women’s South African Open.
Diksha, who was troubled by a back problem in the second half of pandemic-hit 2020, last achieved a Top-10 result in February 2020, when she was T-7 at. the NSW Open in Australia. Earlier this month when she was unable to play at the Jabra Ladies Open in France, she decided to play at the Amundi Czech Ladies on the LET Access Series (LETAS), the second rung tour for women in Europe, and finished tied-sixth. That helped her confidence and it showed in her second start in Czech Republic within a month.
This week India's other player Tvesa Malik and Astha Madan had missed the cut.
Diksha was flawless over her last 41 holes. Her only bogeys of the week came back-to-back on the 12th and 13th holes on the first day. At the end of the first day, she was T-36th and on the second she rose to T-12, after being in the Top-10 for most part of the day.
In the final round, Diksha got off to a superb start. After a par-par opening she had three birdies in a row from third to fifth, and added three more in a row from eighth to 10th to be 6-under through 10 holes for the day. At that stage, she was T-2 and just one behind the leader and ultimate winner, Atthaya Thitikul, the 18-year-old Thai prodigy.
Diksha did not drop a shot in her last eight holes, but she was also unable to find any more birdies, though a few were close.,
Atthaya, now 18, won the Ladies European Thailand Open in 2017 and 2019 at 14 and 16 years of age while still being an amateur.
In 2018 she won the Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur in Singapore and also finished eighth at the HSBC Women’s Champions. She finally turned pro in 2020.
In the final round in the Czech Republic, Atthaya wobbled with two bogeys in the first four holes, but then found nine birdies, including three in the last four holes, for a round of 65. That gave her a total of 15-under and a one-shot win over Spaniard Nuria Iturrioz (68), as Leonie Harm of Germany finished third.
Diksha Dagar was tied fourth alongside England’s Chloe Frankish.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...