Disappointing finish for Tvesa after a solid start, Aditi best Indian in Saudi

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Tvesa Malik, who was solidly placed at 3-under through 13 holes, collapsed in the last five and finished at 3-over 75 in the first round of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International on Thursday.
Tvesa, who has been having a good season, started on the back nine and dropped six shots between the fifth, her 14th hole, and the eighth, her 17th hole. She is now placed T-55 in the first ever women’s professional golf event in Saudi Arabia.
Among other Indians, Aditi Ashok played steady with a card of 1-over 73 that included one birdie and two bogeys. Aditi, sixth last week in Dubai, is placed -31st in the one million euro event.
Diksha Dagar and Astha Madan carded six-over 78 each and were placed T-86. Diksha had three birdies, but she also had five bogeys and two doubles. Astha had just one birdie, five bogeys and one double.
Tvesa, starting on the 10th birdied her second, third and fourth holes, to go 3-under through four holes. A bogey on the 16th, her seventh hole was quickly repaired with a birdie on the 18th. On the front nine of the course, Tvesa bogeyed third, but birdied fourth as she was then 3-under through 13 holes and T-4th on the leaderboard. She then dropped fast with bogeys on the fifth and sixth and then came a triple bogey on the seventh followed by yet another bogey on the eighth. It saw her fall to T-55.
England’s Georgia Hall, the 2018 Women’s British Open winner, shot a brilliant bogey free 7-under 65 to take the first round lead over Lydia Hall of Wales, who also had seven birdies.
Ursula Wiktsrom and Emily Kristine Pedersen are tied third with rounds of 67 each, while three players, Linda Wessberg, Nobuhle Dlamini and Tonje Daffinrud are T-5th with 69 each.
