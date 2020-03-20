Sports

Disney + roll-out in India on hold due to IPL delay

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 20, 2020 Published on March 20, 2020

The roll-out of Disney +, the streaming platform from Disney in India through Hotstar, will be briefly paused and a new revised premiere date for the service will be announced soon, said Uday Shankar, President - The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India.

“Given the delay of the (IPL) season, we have made the decision to briefly pause the roll-out of Disney+ and will announce a new revised premiere date for the service soon,” Shankar said in a statement on Friday.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) has been postponed till April 15, as a precautionary measure against the Coronavirus. It was earlier slated to begin on March 29.

The company had earlier announced that Disney+ would be launched in India through the Hotstar service in conjunction with the beginning of the Indian Premier League cricket season.

Published on March 20, 2020
coronavirus
cricket
television industry
new service
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
English Premier League suspended until at least April 30