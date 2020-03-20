Disney + roll-out in India on hold due to IPL delay

The roll-out of Disney +, the streaming platform from Disney in India through Hotstar, will be briefly paused and a new revised premiere date for the service will be announced soon, said Uday Shankar, President - The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India.

“Given the delay of the (IPL) season, we have made the decision to briefly pause the roll-out of Disney+ and will announce a new revised premiere date for the service soon,” Shankar said in a statement on Friday.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) has been postponed till April 15, as a precautionary measure against the Coronavirus. It was earlier slated to begin on March 29.

The company had earlier announced that Disney+ would be launched in India through the Hotstar service in conjunction with the beginning of the Indian Premier League cricket season.