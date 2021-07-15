Facebook, Sony Pictures partner to showcase content from India’s upcoming cricket series with Sri Lanka and England

Facebook on Thursday announced its partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to showcase highlights and videos from the Indian national cricket team’s upcoming tours of Sri Lanka and England.

This will begin with the first ODI against Sri Lanka on July 18 and span until the fifth Test match against England from September 10-14. The partnership includes match highlights and videos across three ODIs, three T20Is, and five Tests showcased on Facebook Watch.

A range of content will also be featured on the Facebook page of the sports channels of Sony Pictures Networks India.

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said, “Sports, including cricket, is an integral part of our efforts towards building and enabling video experiences that connect people and build community on Facebook. And we are delighted to partner with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to bring the most exciting moments from the Indian cricket team’s upcoming tours of Sri Lanka and England to Facebook Watch. We are positive that bringing the action from the matches will further bolster the conversations and engagement amongst cricket fans from across the globe.”

“We are excited to partner with Facebook to bring highlights and videos from the Indian cricket team’s upcoming tours of Sri Lanka and England. Our association with Facebook will enable us to extend thrilling content to cricket enthusiasts and drive further engagement around what happens on the pitch,” said Manish Aggarwal, Head – Growth and Monetisation, Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks India.