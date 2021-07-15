Facebook, Sony Pictures partner to showcase content from India’s upcoming cricket series with Sri Lanka and England

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Facebook on Thursday announced its partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to showcase highlights and videos from the Indian national cricket team’s upcoming tours of Sri Lanka and England.
This will begin with the first ODI against Sri Lanka on July 18 and span until the fifth Test match against England from September 10-14. The partnership includes match highlights and videos across three ODIs, three T20Is, and five Tests showcased on Facebook Watch.
A range of content will also be featured on the Facebook page of the sports channels of Sony Pictures Networks India.
Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said, “Sports, including cricket, is an integral part of our efforts towards building and enabling video experiences that connect people and build community on Facebook. And we are delighted to partner with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to bring the most exciting moments from the Indian cricket team’s upcoming tours of Sri Lanka and England to Facebook Watch. We are positive that bringing the action from the matches will further bolster the conversations and engagement amongst cricket fans from across the globe.”
“We are excited to partner with Facebook to bring highlights and videos from the Indian cricket team’s upcoming tours of Sri Lanka and England. Our association with Facebook will enable us to extend thrilling content to cricket enthusiasts and drive further engagement around what happens on the pitch,” said Manish Aggarwal, Head – Growth and Monetisation, Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks India.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...