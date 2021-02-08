FICCI reappoints Sanjog Gupta to chair Sports Committee

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) on Monday announced the re-appointment of Sanjog Gupta, Head- Sports, Star India, as the Chairperson to FICCI’s Sports Committee in 2021.
Gupta will play an instrumental role in driving greater attention from India Inc. to the significant and growing ecosystem of sports and the creation of a conducive environment for continued investment, FICCI said.
“Sanjog’s leadership has been instrumental in driving attention from India Inc. to the significant and growing territory of sports. Given his knowledge and expertise in this sector, we are confident that his continued leadership will steer the committee to transform our industry vision into reality,” Uday Shankar, President, FICCI, said.
“The sports committee will play a pivotal role in the ecosystem of bringing together stakeholders across the private and public sector. In my responsibility, I am committed to driving forward Uday’s vision of fostering a multi-sport culture in India,” said Gupta.
Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President (Corporate Services), TATA Steel Ltd. Jamshedpur, Shabnam Panjwani, Executive Vice President- Corporate Marketing & Communications, Edelweiss Securities Limited, Mumbai, and Dr Amit Bhalla, Vice President, Manav Rachana University, Faridabad, will Co-Chair this committee.
Gupta has played a key role in driving vectors of FICCI’s national agenda in the sports sector including the creation of Task Force for Fantasy sports and eSports.
