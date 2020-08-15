Sports

Following captain’s footsteps: Suresh Raina retires from International cricket

PTI Chennai | Updated on August 15, 2020 Published on August 15, 2020

Suresh Raina in action: Taking the catch of KKR’s Sunil Narine off the bowling of Harbhajan Singh during the IPL 2018 cricket match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 10. (file photo)   -  The Hindu

Suresh Raina, one of India’s prolific white ball players in the last decade and a half announced his retirement from international cricket, following the footsteps of his favourite captain and mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Raina’s message came minutes after Dhoni told his million of fans “consider me retired” on his Instagram page .

“It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind,” Raina posted on his instagram page.

The 33-year-old is among the few who scored centuries across formats having played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals with nearly 8,000 international runs.

His best moment was a crucial unbeaten knock in a tricky World Cup quarter-final against Australia during the triumphant 2011 campaign.

cricket
