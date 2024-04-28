Ad volume on television for the first 39 matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) was up 12 per cent per channel compared to a similar number of matches in the previous edition, according to the latest data released by TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research.

The TAM Sports data monitors ad volumes across 14 channels of Disney Star which are telecasting IPL matches in the ongoing season.

Over 60 categories and over 70 advertisers were seen advertising during these 39 matches in the ongoing edition of the IPL T20 tournament. The count of categories was up 51 per cent compared to the previous edition, while the number of advertisers increased by 38 per cent compared to similar number of matches in the previous edition of the T20 tournament

Gaming, food products, pan masala, perfumes and deodorants, and smartphones emerged as the top five categories advertised during the first 39 matches. “Together, the top five categories in IPL 17 contributed 46 per cent share of ad volume,” the TAM Sports report added.

While gaming contributed 16 per cent share to the ad volume, food products contributed 11 per cent and pan masala ads contributed 10 per cent share of ad volumes. Perfumes contributed five per cent share while smartphones contributed four per cent share to the ad volumes.

Parle Products, Sporta Technologies (Dream11), Vishnu Packaging (Vimal Elaichi), Playgames 24*7 (My11Circle) and KP Pan Foods (Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi) emerged as the top five advertisers during these matches. “ The top five advertisers in IPL 17 together contributed 36 per cent share of ad volume,” it added. Parle Products’ share in ad volumes was estimated at 11 per cent while Sporta Technologies’ share stood at 9 per cent.

Out of the 39 matches of IPL 17, Parle Products was the top advertiser during 23 matches and Sporta Technologies was the leading advertiser in 16 matches, the report noted.