Golf: In-form Spieth leads by one at his favourite Colonial

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Jordan Spieth had his second consecutive round of 4-under 66 to get to 15 under at Colonial and stayed in lead after three rounds at the. Charles Schwab Challenge. Spieth led by one stroke over Kokrak, who had matched him for the lead with four birdies in a six-hole stretch before his closing par in his round of 66.
The resurgent Spieth has the 54-hole lead for a PGA TOUR for the fourth time this season, all in a span of 11 tournaments.
Few courses fit Spieth better than this classic layout in Fort Worth. He won here in 2016 and has two runners-up. He’s finished outside the top 15 just once in eight appearances here.
India’s Anirban Lahiri had missed the halfway cut.
Spieth and Kokrak made seven birdies and no bogeys on the back nine Saturday to separate themselves from the field. Spieth is at 15-under 195 (63-66-66), while Kokrak is 14 under par (65-65-66). The next-closest competitor is Sergio Garcia. Spain’s Garcia, who was 21 when he got the first of his 11 PGA TOUR victories at Colonial 20 years ago, was alone in third at 10 under after a 68 with one bogey.
Ian Poulter had the best round of the day with a 64 moving up 26 spots into a tie for fourth at 8-under with Sebastian Munoz (70). Two-time heart transplant recipient Erik Compton was tied for sixth at 7 under with Brendon Todd and Patton Kizzire.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...