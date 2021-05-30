Golf: In-form Spieth leads by one at his favourite Colonial

Jordan Spieth had his second consecutive round of 4-under 66 to get to 15 under at Colonial and stayed in lead after three rounds at the. Charles Schwab Challenge. Spieth led by one stroke over Kokrak, who had matched him for the lead with four birdies in a six-hole stretch before his closing par in his round of 66.

The resurgent Spieth has the 54-hole lead for a PGA TOUR for the fourth time this season, all in a span of 11 tournaments.

Few courses fit Spieth better than this classic layout in Fort Worth. He won here in 2016 and has two runners-up. He’s finished outside the top 15 just once in eight appearances here.

India’s Anirban Lahiri had missed the halfway cut.

Spieth and Kokrak made seven birdies and no bogeys on the back nine Saturday to separate themselves from the field. Spieth is at 15-under 195 (63-66-66), while Kokrak is 14 under par (65-65-66). The next-closest competitor is Sergio Garcia. Spain’s Garcia, who was 21 when he got the first of his 11 PGA TOUR victories at Colonial 20 years ago, was alone in third at 10 under after a 68 with one bogey.

Ian Poulter had the best round of the day with a 64 moving up 26 spots into a tie for fourth at 8-under with Sebastian Munoz (70). Two-time heart transplant recipient Erik Compton was tied for sixth at 7 under with Brendon Todd and Patton Kizzire.