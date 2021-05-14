Golf: Lahiri begins with 2-under 70 at Byron Nelson on PGA Tour

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
Anirban Lahiri, who returned to action after a break due to Covid, hit the ball well but left a lot of putts inside 10 feet to card 2-under 70 in the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship in McKinney, Texas.
Lahiri’s 70 placed him way down the leaderboard at T-96 as the low-scoring saw Jordan Spieth and JJ Spaun card 9-under 63 each to lead the field. Rafa Cabrera Bello was among four players at 8-under 64.
Lahiri, who missed action last three weeks, felt he was playing around 75 per cent but was happy to get back to action. Starting from the tenth, Lahiri birdied the 11th and then had pars on next 11 holes, before he dropped a shot on fourth to fall to even for the round. He missed at least half a dozen putts from 10 feet or under. Then he closed with back-to-birdies eighth and ninth to finish 2-under.
With the scores being low and 132 out of 156 players shooting par or under, Lahiri will need a solid second round to play the weekend.
Leading the Asian challenge was Korea’s KH Lee, who carded 7-under 65 and was in the hunt for a maiden PGA Tour win, despite the return of the Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama who marked his return to competition with a 68 at TPC Craig Ranch on Thursday.
In a tournament, which has been previously won by three Asian players, the 29-year-old Lee had eight birdies against a lone bogey to end the day two shots back of co-leaders Spaun and local favourite, Spieth.
Lee is bidding to follow in the footsteps of previous Asian winners Sung Kang (2019), Sangmoon Bae (2013) and Shigeki Maruyama (2002). The tournament was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
The highlight of Spieth’s spectacular round was a 55’ 1” putt for eagle at the last hole for a bogey-free 9-under 63.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...