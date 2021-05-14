Good start for Tvesa Malik, tied-fifth in South Africa

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
Tvesa Malik had a share of the lead for some part of the day but dropped two bogeys to finish at even par 72, but was lying tied-fifth after the first round of the Investec South African Women’s Open at Westlake Golf Club in Cape Town, South Africa.
Tvesa, who is opening her 2021 Ladies European Tour season this week, hit three birdies against three bogeys and trailed home star, Lee-Anne Pace, and Welsh Lydia Hall who carded 2-under 70 each on the opening day.
Tvesa, is hoping to emulate fellow Indian, Diksha Dagar, who is recovering from a bad back and is not playing this week. Dagar won the event in 2019 for her maiden success on the LET.
Getting to South Africa via Dubai, where she was practising for some time, Tvesa birdied third, seventh and 12th and dropped shots on the eighth, 14th and 16th.
“The greens are firm and the rough is up around the greens, so you have to be precise. Otherwise the course is playing true,” said Tvesa. “I may have left a couple of shots, but the scoring has been difficult.” Only four players shot under par. Tvesa’s best on LET has been T-6 at the Hero Women’s Indian Open in 2019 and T-10 at the Open de France in 2020.
Pace recorded a bogey on the 12th hole but bounced back with a birdie at the next to remain at level-par before making an eagle on the par-five seventh.
Nine players sit a shot further back on one-over-par, including former LET tournament winners Jenny Haglund and Christine Wolf, France’s Agathe Sauzon and Camille Chevalier, Germany’s Leonie Harm and Karolin Lampert, Slovenia’s Pia Babnik, Spain’s Elia Folch and Switzerland’s Kim Metraux.
