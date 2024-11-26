Rishabh Pant has penned an emotional farewell to Delhi Capitals after being bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a record ₹27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

In his heartfelt message, Pant wrote: “Goodbyes are never easy. The journey with Delhi Capitals has been nothing short of amazing. From the thrills on the field to the moments off it, I’ve grown in ways I never imagined. I came here as a teenager and we grew together over the last nine years.”

Parth Jindal, co-owner of Delhi Capitals, responded with an equally emotional tweet: “To Rishabh @RishabhPant17 you are and will always remain my younger brother - from the bottom of my heart I love you... You will always be in DC and I hope one day we can reunite.”

Pant’s tenure with Delhi Capitals spans eight years, during which he became the franchise’s leading run-scorer. In 111 matches, he accumulated 3,284 runs at an impressive average of 148.93, including a century and 17 fifties. His highest score remains an unbeaten 128.

The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, currently in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, referenced his challenging period following a severe car accident, thanking fans for their unwavering support. He became the most expensive player in IPL auction history with LSG’s significant investment.

Under Pant’s captaincy, Delhi Capitals reached the playoffs in 2021 but failed to progress beyond the league stages in 2022 and 2024.

