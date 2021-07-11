Google CEO Sundar Pichai lauds Lionel Messi post Copa win

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Google CEO Sundar Pichai lauded football star Lionel Messi. He called Messi the “best ever” after Argentina won its first Copa América since 1993 on Saturday.
Argentina ended its 28-year old wait for the International trophy, defeating host country Brazil 1-0 during the finals on Saturday with the winning goal from Ángel di María scored in the 22nd minute.
Argentina’s 15th Copa América title is Messi’s first major title win with his national team.
The 34-year-old football star was lauded by Pichai who tweeted, “Messi has given so much joy over the years and arguably the best ever, so well deserved. Congrats Argentina well played Brasil. Jogo Bonito. #CopaAmerica.”
Messi has had an amazing tournament, scoring four goals and five assists. Overall, Messi had a hand in nine out of 12 goals scored by Argentina during the tournament. He was also named the Best Player of the Tournament along with Neymar from team Brazil who had scored two goals and gave three assists.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...