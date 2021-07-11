Google CEO Sundar Pichai lauds Lionel Messi post Copa win

Google CEO Sundar Pichai lauded football star Lionel Messi. He called Messi the “best ever” after Argentina won its first Copa América since 1993 on Saturday.

Argentina ended its 28-year old wait for the International trophy, defeating host country Brazil 1-0 during the finals on Saturday with the winning goal from Ángel di María scored in the 22nd minute.

Argentina’s 15th Copa América title is Messi’s first major title win with his national team.

The 34-year-old football star was lauded by Pichai who tweeted, “Messi has given so much joy over the years and arguably the best ever, so well deserved. Congrats Argentina well played Brasil. Jogo Bonito. #CopaAmerica.”

Messi has had an amazing tournament, scoring four goals and five assists. Overall, Messi had a hand in nine out of 12 goals scored by Argentina during the tournament. He was also named the Best Player of the Tournament along with Neymar from team Brazil who had scored two goals and gave three assists.