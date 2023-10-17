Toy major Hasbro will launch Monopoly: Cricket Edition to cash in on the ongoing World Cup fervour. The latest edition of the board game is part of the brand’s broader strategy to expand the range of ‘Made-In-India’ and ‘Made-for-India’ offerings.

The cricket edition of the classic board game features star cricketers as properties. Players can build their dream team, trade players and compete in matches.

New experiences

Responding to businessline’s emailed queries, Lalit Parmar, Country Manager, Hasbro India said, “We keep looking at designing innovative products and creating new experiences. This new edition of Monopoly is a combination of two popular aspects of our lives —Monopoly and Cricket. It aims to bring the excitement of the sport to life on a gameboard and to our consumers’ living rooms.” He added that the company introduces new versions in line with trends and evolving consumer needs.

The board game is available on Amazon and Flipkart besides local and specialist toy stores at ₹999. Parmar added that it could be a fun way for parents to introduce kids to Monopoly since cricket is a familiar sport.

“The game is made in India, strengthening Hasbro’s commitment to boost local manufacturing The launch of this game is another step towards our resolve to manufacture and develop locally relevant games in India. We already have a range of locally manufactured games, including Cluedo, Jenga, Battleship and Hungry Hungry Hippos,” he added.

The toy and games maker has in recent times introduced editions of Monopoly in local languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Key investment

Parmar added that Hasbro is betting big on India as a key investment destination for the long term. “Our teams are developing an innovation pipeline for locally relevant toys and games. We are committed to the government’s Make in India agenda and help develop India as the primary global hub for the toy industry,“ he added.

Over one billion players in over 100 countries across the globe play Monopoly. While the brand has evolved over the past 85 years, the gameplay and iconography of the classic board game has remained unchanged.

