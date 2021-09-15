Hosts St Kitts and Nevis take on St Lucia in Hero CPL final

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots booked a place in the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in front of their home fans with a massive seven-wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The Patriots won the toss and put the Amazon Warriors in. The Warriors consolidated after losing Brandon King in the fourth over of their innings, with Chandrapaul Hemraj and Shoaib Malik patiently building the innings.

However, three wickets in three successive overs, including that of captain Nicholas Pooran, saw the side collapse, reaching 131-8 at one point. Hetmyer salvaged the innings scoring 45 runs from 20 balls, including a remarkable 25 runs from the last over of the innings. That took his side to a substantial 178/9.

While chasing, the Patriots once again opted to open with Chris Gayle, and he laid a solid platform with an aggressive knock of 42. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in turn reached their highest powerplay score of this year’s Hero CPL, Gayle and Lewis bringing up 68-0 after the first six overs. Gayle was in destructive form, scoring 42 from 27 balls.

Then it was Evin Lewis who took responsibility to lead the chase. Supported by captain DJ Bravo, who promoted himself to number three, Lewis blasted 77 not out off just 39 balls as the Patriots won with thirteen balls to spare.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 181-3 (Lewis 77*, Gayle 42; Smith 2/48, Sinclair 1/31) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 178-9 (Hetmyer 45*, King 27, Hemraj 27; Jaggesar 2/19, Fawad 2/22) by seven wickets.

MoM: Evin Lewis

Second Hero CPL final for St Lucia

In the other semi-final, Saint Lucia Kings moved past defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders in a high-scoring match to get into the final.

Saint Lucia Kings aided by Mark Deyal (78) and bowling ace David Wiese who took five Trinbago wickets for 39, reached the final of the 2021 Hero CPL beating defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders. This was the second successive Hero CPL final for Saint Lucia Kings.

The Saint Lucia Kings won the toss and chose to bat and Deyal got off to a flying start Tim David and David Wiese combined to cause carnage in the latter overs, taking the side to a mammoth 205/4 after their 20 overs.

Trinbago Knight Riders got off to a fast start in response but slowly unravelled amidst a growing run rate, as David Wiese took his second five wicket haul of this year’s Hero CPL to end their title defence as they finished on 184 all out .

Despite losing Rahkeem Cornwall in the first over St Lucia were helped by Deyal as he hit 11 boundaries to reach his highest ever T20 score of 78 off just 44 balls. Roston Chase aided the side with a valuable knock, before David and Wiese came in and formed a destructive partnership.

They put on 75 runs off the last 34 balls. Despite the high score, Sunil Narine was excellent with the ball for the Trinbago, conceding just 12 runs from his four overs.

Trinbago Knight Riders replied strongly, scoring 66 runs in the Powerplay for just the loss of one wicket, as Narine and Colin Munro kept the required run rate within reach. However, Wiese starred with the ball as he took both of their wickets, adding pressure to the chase.

Despite cameos from Darren Bravo and captain Kieron Pollard, it was not enough as the champions failed against disciplined bowling from Alzarri Joseph and Wahab Riaz. Wiese then capped off a superb game by taking late wickets to reach his five wicket haul.

Saint Lucia Kings 205/4 (Deyal 78, David 38; Narine 1/12, Hosein 1/27) beat Trinbago Knight Riders 184 all out (Narine 30, Ramdin 29 ; Wiese 5/39, Paul 2/21) by 21 runs.

MoM: David Wiese