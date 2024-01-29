Prithvi Sekhar, who works as an Accounts Clerk at Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, has won the singles title at the Australian Grand Slam Tennis Championship in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing category. He came as a runner-up in the doubles.

Sekhar has brought laurels to the country on earlier occasions by winning silver in Men’s doubles and bronze in Men’s singles & mixed doubles in the Deaf Olympics Tennis championship held at Caxias Do Sol (Brazil) in 2022. He was also a member of the Indian Railways team that won the World Railways Championships – 2023, says a release from ICF.

BG Mallya, General Manager, ICF, congratulated Sekhar for his achievements.

