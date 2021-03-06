Sports

India finish on top of ICC World Championship standings, courtesy 3-1 series win over England

PTI Dubai | Updated on March 06, 2021

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow.   -  REUTERS

In the ICC World Test Championship final scheduled to be held at the iconic Lord's in June this year, India will face New Zealand.

India on Saturday finished on top of the league phase of the ICC World Test Championship standings after crushing England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test here to pocket the series 3-1.

"That victory against England means India finish the league phase of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship with a fine view from the top of the table," the ICC tweeted.

A confused England batting line-up struggled against Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin as India made it to the inaugural World Test Championship final.

IndvsEng, 4th Test | India beat England by an innings and 25 runs
 

India finished the league phase with 520 points, which includes 12 wins, four loses and one draw.

New Zealand finished in the second spot with 420 points, including seven wins and four loses.

Australia finished third with 332 points ahead of England and Pakistan.

Published on March 06, 2021
cricket
sport
International Cricket Council
