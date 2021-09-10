Fifth test between India and England cancelled

The fifth test between India and England was cancelled after Covid-19 scare among the Indian team support staff forced the match to be called off.

India lead the Test series against England 2-1, cancelled fifth and final match can be played later, said BCCI sources.

The players had been on the edge after assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for Covid-19.

The players tested negative but with the 96-hour incubation period also factored in, they didn't want to risk testing positive and ending in 10-day quarantine according to BCCI sources.

"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of Covid cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team and will instead forfeit the match," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

A Covid-related quarantine would have meant missing out on IPL matches, starting September 19.

"Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled," the ECB stated.

"We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many," it added.