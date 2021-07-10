India-Sri Lanka series to start from July 18: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Indian team's six-match limited-overs series in Sri Lanka will now start from July 18, BCCI secretary Jay Shah told PTI on Saturday, a day after a Covid-19 outbreak in the home team camp forced the postponement.
The series, which was originally scheduled to start with the three ODIs on July 13, had to be rescheduled after Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst G T Niroshan tested positive for the dreaded virus on their return from the UK tour, which also meant an extended quarantine period for the squad members.
While the tentative date that was originally being discussed was July 17, Shah confirmed that it will start from July 18.
"India-Sri Lanka ODI series to start on July 18 due to Covid-19 outbreak in home team camp," Shah told PTI.
The three ODI matches will now be held on July 18, 20 and 23 at the Premadasa Stadium, followed by the T20 Internationals, starting on July 25. The last two T20Is are set to be played on July 27 and 29, respectively, at the same venue.
Earlier in the day, a Sri Lankan player in one of the two bio-bubbles had tested positive for Covid-19 as the virus outbreak continued to rock the home team ahead of its white-ball series against an Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan.
'Newswire.lk' quoted Sri Lankan sources as saying that batsman Sandun Weerakkodi has tested positive for the virus.
Weerakoddy wasn't a part of the UK-returned team. That team is still in isolation post Flower and Niroshan's positive cases.
The latest positive case came from a separate bubble of 13 players.
The group of players are training separately even as the virus outbreak forced a postponement of the series by five days after the home team's batting coach Flower and data analyst Niroshan have contracted the virus.
According to the report in the website, Weerakkodi was with the 15 senior cricketers, who were training here while staying at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel in Colombo.
The report further stated that Weerakkodi, along with Bhanuka Rajapaksa and several other cricketers, were sent to Dambulla on Friday night to play practice matches ahead of the India series.
The squad staying at Cinnamon Grand also includes Asela Guneratne, Angelo Perera and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and all of them will now have to undergo quarantine.
There is another group of 26 cricketers putting up in a separate bubble in Dambulla, and SLC said that they are all fine.
As per the original schedule, the series was to start with the ODI leg on July 13, followed by matches on July 16 and July 18. The T20I games were scheduled for July 21, July 23 and July 25.
The second-string Indian team, being led by Dhawan with Rahul Dravid as chief coach, has completed its hard quarantine and has been training in Colombo.
Sri Lanka's squad had faced an anxious wait for the results of their RT-PCR tests on returning home from the UK, following a Covid-19 outbreak in the England squad after the final match of their tour in Bristol on Sunday.
The Lankans have been in a bit of turmoil even otherwise with a dispute over contracts and an ongoing inquiry into a bio-bubble breach by three players during the England tour adding to their woes.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...