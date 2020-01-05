Sports

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20: Kohli wins toss, elects to bowl in series-opener

PTI Guwahati | Updated on January 05, 2020 Published on January 05, 2020

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was out of action for four months due to stress fracture in his back

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 International, here on Sunday.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was out of action for four months due to stress fracture in his back, returned to the Indian side as the hosts picked three specialist pacers for their first match of the new year.

  • India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah.
  • Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (C), Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara.

