IOA ropes in key sponsors to back the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has roped in a slew of sponsors including JSW Inspire, Adani Sportsline and Herbalife Nutrition, among others for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, slated to kickstart from July 28.

JSW Inspire, JSW Group’s activewear brand, has come on board as the sports performance and sports lifestyle partner (principal sponsor) for the upcoming Commonwealth Games. The company said the association is long-term and will run through the Asian Games and Olympic Games.

Adani Sportsline has also inked a long-term partnership with IOA and has come on board as the principal sponsor. Meanwhile, Herbalife has come on board as the official nutrition partner.

Official kits unveiled

The Indian Olympic Association on Thursday unveiled the official kits of the Indian squad that is representing India in the Commonwealth Games 2022 at the ceremonial send-off ceremony in the presence of Youth and Sports Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur.

Besides JSW Inspire, Manyavar is the Ceremonial Kitting Partner and Adidas is the performance footwear partner. Inox Group and Amul are the associate sponsors of the Indian CWG Squad. Meanwhile Borosil is the Hydration partner and SFA is the sports ed-tech partner, an IOA statement added. Some of these brands have a long term relationship with IOA which kickstarted with the Tokyo Olympics last year.

“The performance at last year’s Olympic Games was our best ever and we have seen the improvement of our athletes across sports in recent times. The historic Thomas Cup win was one such occasion. This Indian CWG squad is definitely our best and strongest ever and I am confident that all our athletes will make India proud at a global stage yet again, the number of medals they win notwithstanding. “ said Thakur in a statement.

India is sending a 215 member-strong contingent squad to the CWG 2022. Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, IOA, who said, “We are confident of a strong performance by the squad. Their training and preparations have been top class and the Government of India and the Ministry of Sports have left no stone unturned to ensure that we put our best foot forward for the Birmingham CWG..”