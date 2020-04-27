IOS Sports & Entertainment forays into influencer marketing with the launch of ‘Influrate’

Leading sports management and marketing firm, IOS Sports & Entertainment, has launched its digital wing "Influrate", in a bid to to cater to the growing demand for social influencers in the market.

The company said with an "access to nearly 50 million exclusive followers, Influrate aims to be the one stop solution for brands who are investing in digital campaigns."

IOS Sports and Entertainment manages leading sports stars including Mary Kom, Vijender singh, Manika Batra, Hima Das and Mirabai Chanu, among others.

Neerav Tomar, MD & CEO, IOS Sports & Entertainment said,"India is moving towards digital revolution and influencer marketing is now a key element of the marketing mix and brands today need to take advantage of potential associations and collaborations. Keeping in mind the growing trend of influencer marketing and considering our strength with the largest pool of key sportspersons of the country, we will be able to facilitate safe brand engagement across platforms".