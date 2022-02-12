IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer costliest buy so far; No takers for Steve Smith, Suresh Raina

An early lunch was taken as the auction for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League was paused amid a health emergency on Saturday.

The auction for Tata IPL 2022 was paused in the middle of the bidding round for Wanindu Hasaranga after Hugh Edmeades, the auctioneer collapsed in the middle of bidding. There is not much clarity in terms of what happened. He is being given medical assistance with the auction set to resume at 3:30 pm with the bidding for Hasaranga.

Auction details

So far, ₹84.25 crore has been spent on 20 players, the costliest buy being Shreyas Iyer who was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹12.25 crore. Shikhar Dhawan being the first to go under the hammer was swooped up by Punjab Kings for ₹8.25 crore.

The 10 IPL franchisees – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans will be bidding with ₹2 crore as the highest reserve price over the two-day mega auction.

The second-highest bid for the set, Kagiso Rabada was won for ₹9.25 crore by Punjab Kings.

In a surprising turn, there were no takers so far for notable players such as ‘mr IPL’ Suresh Rana and Ausitralian cricketer Steve Smith.

KKR has made three expensive buys so far including Pat Cummins and Nitish Rana for ₹7.25 crore and ₹8 crore respectively.

The second round of the bidding had begun with the bidding for Manish Pandey who was sold to LSG for ₹4.6 crore. LSG also made some expensive buys with Quinton de Kock whose bid was won for ₹6.75 crore and Jason Holder ₹8.75 crore. It also won the bid for all-rounder Deepak Hudda for ₹5.75 crore.

Delhi Capitals so far has only swooped up one player David Warner for ₹6.25 crore.

Rajasthan Royals has filled four slots so far, winning bids for Ravichandran Ashwin and Trent Boult in the first round for ₹5 crore and ₹8 crore, respectively. Shimron Hetmyer has been the team’s most expensive buy so far for ₹8.5 crore. The team also won the bid for Devdutt Padikkal for ₹7.75 crore.

Gujarat Titans, another new entrant to the series bagged two players so far, Mohammad Shami for ₹6.25 crore. Jason Roy was the second player bagged by the team, sold for opening bid at ₹2 crore.