ISL partners with Terra Virtua for launch of digital collectibles

The Indian Super League (ISL) has announced its partnership with London-based Terra Virtua Ltd to launch its exclusive non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as digital collectibles ahead of the 2021-22 season.

This makes the football league the country’s first sports property to launch a digital collectibles series.

Under this partnership, Terra Virtua will create unique digital collectibles featuring the Indian Super League and all its 11 clubs. “The league’s many memorable moments, player cards, in-match highlights and more will be made available for fans to purchase and trade as interactive memorabilia through Terra Virtua’s unique marketplace,” the statement added.

Hoshedar Gundevia, ISL’s Head of Digital said, “Digital collectibles have been one of the most talked about fan engagement avenues in 2021, and ISL being a young league would like to keep pace with the demands of India’s millennial and Gen Z audience segments. Digital collectibles offer innovative opportunities for the league and its clubs to connect with the growing Indian football market and attract new audiences.”

Terra Virtua CEO and co-founder, Gary Bracey added, “The partnership signals a fundamental shift in the way sports fans will be able to engage with their favourite sports teams going forward, allowing them to collect and trade Interactive player merchandise and dynamic digital memorabilia with fellow fans.”