Lahiri shoots 4-under 68 but still lies 55th at low scoring RSM Classic

Anirban Lahiri’s 4-under par start would have seemed solid on any other day, but this time on the first day of the RSM Classic, all it fetched was a T-55th spot on the Sea Island.
Starting from the 10th tee, Lahiri, who is looking to close 2021 with a solid result on the PGA Tour after some disappointments, had a birdie on 10th, 12th, 14 and 15th but dropped a shot on 12th. He was 3-under at the turn as all others seemed to be bagging birdies in larger numbers. On the back nine Lahiri managed just one birdie but had no bogeys to finish at 4-under 68 on the Par-72 Plantation course.
On a low scoring day, Sebastian Munoz saw the tough weather conditions on the way to The RSM Classic but kept his head and made birdies to come back with a 10-under 60 on the Par-70 Seaside course.
The tournament is played over two courses – the Plantation which is Par-72 and Seaside, which is Par-70.
Yet, scoring was so low at Sea Island that Munoz had just a one-shot lead. The Colombian, who won his first PGA TOUR event just over two years ago, birdied his final hole at Seaside.
He led by one stroke over Sea Island member Zach Johnson at Seaside, while three other players were one shot behind. Past champion Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie and Scott Stallings each had a 9-under 63 on the Plantation course.
Four players were tied at 8 under, led by Canadian Corey Conners (62 at Seaside). His wife, Malory, gave birth last week to their first child, a girl named Reis. Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch and Russell Henley shot 64 at Plantation.
As many as 33 players shot 66 or lower on the two courses and all but 21 players in the field of 156 broke par. The scoring average of 66.308 at the Seaside was a tournament record.
Munoz hit 11 fairways and 16 greens, made six birdies on the front nine and had a 12-foot eagle putt at No. 15 and a 10-foot birdie putt at No. 18 and one more birdie.
