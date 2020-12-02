Mick Schumacher to race for Haas F1 in 2021

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
The Schumacher name will return to Formula One next season with Mick, son of Ferrari great and seven-times world champion Michael, announced on Wednesday as a race driver for the US-owned Haas team.
The 21-year-old German, who has signed a multi-year agreement, is leading the Formula Two championship ahead of this weekend's finale at Bahrain's Sakhir circuit.
“The prospect of being on the Formula One grid next year makes me incredibly happy and Im simply speechless,” said Schumacher.
“I have always believed that I would realize my dream of Formula One.”
Schumacher, a member of the Ferrari young driver academy, will form an all-new line-up at Haas along with Russian Nikita Mazepin whose signing was announced on Tuesday.
The pair replace Frenchman Romain Grosjean, currently recovering from a fiery crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix last Sunday, and Denmark's Kevin Magnussen.
Schumacher will be in the car next week with Haas slotting him in for Friday first practice at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
He will also take part in a young driver test at Yas Marina on Dec. 15.
“The Formula Two Championship has long served as a proving ground for talent to showcase their credentials and this years field has undoubtedly been one of the most competitive in recent seasons,” said Haas principal Guenther Steiner.
“I firmly believe hes earned the opportunity to graduate into Formula One based on his performances.”
Schumacher has a 14-point lead in the F2 standings with two races to go.
Michael Schumacher retired in 2012 after a three-season comeback with Mercedes.
The Ferrari great has not been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in the French Alps in 2013.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
Expansion plans in the East, where supply is in excess, and UAE operations are a concern
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals at current ...
₹1433 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140014461460 Fresh short position can be initiated with a stiff ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Remembering David Lean’s Brief Encounter, its haunting music and portrayal of illicit, impassioned love
The author of The Pull of the Stars, a novel based on the Spanish flu, on the perpetual lure of history and ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...