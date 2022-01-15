Netflix partners with four Grand Slam tournaments for tennis documentary series 

Netflix has teamed up with four Grand Slam tournaments, the ATP Tour, WTA Tour, and ATP Media for a documentary series following men’s and women’s pro tennis players, beginning with the 2022 season at the Australian Open.

“For the first time, fans will be able to share a year in the life of some of the world’s best tennis players as they journey around the world, seeking to win on the sport’s biggest stages,” the media giant said in an official release.

The series is meant to provide an “unfiltered look” at life inside the competitive sport of professional tennis through the perspective of the players and their teams, similar to the popular Netflix show Formula 1: Drive to Survive and the recently announced project featuring golf’s PGA Tour.

Behind-the-scenes

The series will follow the behind-the-scenes of the four tours, the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open, providing an equal platform to the men’s and women’s competitors of the sport.

“We are excited to continue bolstering our lineup of sports programming with this behind-the-scenes documentary series,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series.

“Tennis is beloved all over the world, with high-stakes tournaments hopping across continents and athletes hailing from countless countries. Through this historic partnership with the four Grand Slam tournaments, the ATP Tour, WTA Tour, and ATP Media, the series will be packed with rare access and rich personal stories that are sure to draw in longtime fans and new audiences alike,” Riegg added.

The series is produced by Box to Box Films (Formula 1: Drive to Survive) with James Gay Rees and Paul Martin on board as Executive Producers. Filming is currently underway at the Australian Open.