Owners of Rajasthan Royals acquire majority stake in Barbados Tridents

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 30, 2021

The Caribbean Premier League franchise will be rebranded as Barbados Royals

Royals Sports Group, the owners of Rajasthan Royals, on Friday said they have acquired a majority stake in the Caribbean Premier League franchise, Barbados Tridents.

The strategic move will help expand the “Royals” brand presence in international markets. With this acquisition, Barbados Tridents will be rebranded the ‘Barbados Royals’, as the partner franchise of the Rajasthan Royals.

Royals Sports Group, Chairperson and the Lead Owner of Rajasthan Royals, Manoj Badale stated, “We are delighted to have signed this deal with Manish Patel, to acquire a majority stake in the Barbados CPL franchise. We are extremely grateful to the Barbados government for their continued support, and we look forward to making a positive impact on both cricket and tourism for the country. We have ambitious plans for the Royals brand globally, and this is an important strategic step.”

Kumar Sangakkara, Director of Cricket, Rajasthan Royals, whose role now includes the Barbados Royals, added, “Barbados Royals will be an important part of the Royals’ cricket ecosystem. With a fantastic talent pool of local players, we have the opportunity to innovate and develop strategies that will benefit the Royals Group. We are also excited at the prospect of how we can promote growth in the game of cricket.”

Manish Patel, principal of the Barbados Tridents franchise, added that this partnership will further advance cricket in Barbados and the region.

Last month, RedBird Capital Partners, the leading sports-focused investor in the United States, had picked up a 15 per cent stake in Rajasthan Royals.

The next season of CPL T20 is scheduled to kickstart on August 26 .

Published on July 30, 2021

