Shane Lowry in three-way lead with John Catlin and Sam Horsfield in DP World

Shane Lowry moved into a three-way lead with John Catlin and England's Sam Horsfield, even as Rory McIlroy went into the water for a double bogey on the final hole in the second round of the DP World Tour Championship.

Lowry, the 2019 Open winner, carded 65 and alongside Catlin (65) and Horsfield (66) was at 10-under and in a shared lead. The double bogey on the 18th saw overnight leader McIlroy (70) slip to nine under, alongside Alexander Bjork (67).

Meanwhile, there were some dramatic moments for the top two stars, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa, in the final hour at the Jumeirah Estates course.

The Race to Dubai leader and world No. 2 Morikawa is 8-under after a second straight 68. The reigning Open champion Morikawa stayed on course to become the first American to win the Race to Dubai.

McIlroy followed his opening round 65 with some impressive play as he carded three birdies on the front nine, before dropping a shot on the tenth hole. Further birdies on the 11th and 16th gave him a one-shot advantage playing the last, but his tee shot found the bunker and disaster followed.

Despite having hit only five fairways, former world number one McIlroy led at 11-under when he came to the 18th tee, but then hit his drive into a fairway bunker and added to his misery by attacking the pin with his third shot. The ball bounced into the greenside creek. McIlroy was unable to get up and down for a bogey as his 10-foot putt slide by.

Morikawa pushed his tee shot at the par-3 17th hole and the ball bounced in the rough toward the water. Luckily for him, it hit a hazard post and stayed dry. An up-and-down for par followed by a final-hole birdie saw Morikawa shoot a second straight 4-under 68, leaving him three shots off the lead and in a strong position to finish the season as European No. 1.

Morikawa shares sixth place with former World Number One Martin Kaymer (68), two shots back on eight under par.

Lowry finished joint second behind Jon Rahm in the 2017 DP World Tour Championship and he is seeking his first European Tour win since lifting the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush in 2019.

Englishman Horsfield, who carded five consecutive birdies from the sixth in a 66, and American Catlin who went one better, surging up the leaderboard with a 65 after five birdies in six holes after the turn.

Sweden’s Alexander Björk shares fourth position with McIlroy.